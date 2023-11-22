The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.
  • Kansas State is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 107th.
  • The 79.8 points per game the Wildcats record are 12 more points than the Bears give up (67.8).
  • When Kansas State puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 3-2.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas State averaged 75 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.7 fewer points than it averaged in road games (76.7).
  • Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, allowing 61.4 points per game, compared to 80.6 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Kansas State averaged one fewer three-pointers per game (6.7) than in road games (7.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (35.3%).

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 South Dakota State W 91-68 Bramlage Coliseum
11/17/2023 Providence W 73-70 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Miami (FL) L 91-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Central Arkansas - Bramlage Coliseum
11/28/2023 Oral Roberts - Bramlage Coliseum
12/2/2023 North Alabama - Bramlage Coliseum

