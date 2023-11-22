The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Kansas State Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.

Kansas State is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 107th.

The 79.8 points per game the Wildcats record are 12 more points than the Bears give up (67.8).

When Kansas State puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 3-2.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State averaged 75 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.7 fewer points than it averaged in road games (76.7).

Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, allowing 61.4 points per game, compared to 80.6 when playing on the road.

In home games, Kansas State averaged one fewer three-pointers per game (6.7) than in road games (7.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (35.3%).

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule