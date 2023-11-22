How to Watch Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Kansas State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.
- Kansas State is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 107th.
- The 79.8 points per game the Wildcats record are 12 more points than the Bears give up (67.8).
- When Kansas State puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 3-2.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas State averaged 75 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.7 fewer points than it averaged in road games (76.7).
- Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, allowing 61.4 points per game, compared to 80.6 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Kansas State averaged one fewer three-pointers per game (6.7) than in road games (7.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (35.3%).
Kansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 91-68
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Providence
|W 73-70
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Miami (FL)
|L 91-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
