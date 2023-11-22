Josh Giddey and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Giddey tallied six points and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 134-91 win versus the Trail Blazers.

Below, we break down Giddey's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-122)

Over 13.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Over 6.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-156)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.8 points per game last year made the Bulls the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the league last season, conceding 43.3 per game.

Giving up an average of 26 assists last year, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

The Bulls were the 29th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13.2 makes per game.

Josh Giddey vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 32 16 6 6 2 0 0

