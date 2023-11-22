Devon Toews will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks meet at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Prop bets for Toews in that upcoming Avalanche-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Devon Toews vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews has averaged 23:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In three of 17 games this year, Toews has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Toews has registered a point in a game nine times this season over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Toews has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Toews has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Toews going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 46 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+32) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 17 Games 3 11 Points 1 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

