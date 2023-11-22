The Colorado Avalanche host the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes and others in this outing.

Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Makar has been a major player for Colorado this season, with 27 points in 17 games.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 20 0 3 3 1 at Stars Nov. 18 0 3 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 3 3 5 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 3 vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 5

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) to the team.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 20 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Nov. 11 1 0 1 4

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Nathan MacKinnon has 22 total points for Colorado, with six goals and 16 assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 20 0 2 2 7 at Stars Nov. 18 0 0 0 4 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 2 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 0 3 3 3 vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 6

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Hughes has scored eight goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 22 assists (1.2 per game), contributing to the Vancouver offense with 30 total points (1.6 per game). He averages 3.1 shots per game, shooting 13.6%.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 1 2 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 6 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 1 1 2

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

J.T. Miller is one of the top contributors for Vancouver with 29 total points (1.5 per game), with 12 goals and 17 assists in 19 games.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 3 at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 2 2 2

