When the Colorado Avalanche meet the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena on Wednesday (the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET), Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Miller should be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Cale Makar, with 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) and an average ice time of 23:56 per game.

Rantanen has chipped in with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists).

Nathan MacKinnon's 22 points this season are via six goals and 16 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .899% save percentage ranks 36th in the NHL.

Canucks Players to Watch

Quinn Hughes' eight goals and 22 assists in 19 contests give him 30 points on the season.

With 29 total points (1.5 per game), including 12 goals and 17 assists through 19 games, Miller is crucial for Vancouver's attack.

This season, Vancouver's Elias Pettersson has 28 points, courtesy of eight goals (third on team) and 20 assists (second).

In the crease, Casey DeSmith has a record of 4-1-1 in seven games this season, conceding 18 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 187 saves and a .912 save percentage, 20th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 3rd 3.76 Goals Scored 4.11 1st 13th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.42 2nd 1st 34.1 Shots 29.5 24th 4th 27.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 19th 19.4% Power Play % 30.99% 3rd 5th 86.76% Penalty Kill % 76.67% 22nd

