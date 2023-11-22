Avalanche vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The Colorado Avalanche (11-6), coming off a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators, host the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ALT. The Canucks took down the San Jose Sharks 3-1 in their most recent outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Avalanche have gone 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests, totaling 37 goals while giving up 36 in that period. On 41 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (17.1%).
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Wednesday's contest.
Avalanche vs. Canucks Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Canucks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-175)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche vs Canucks Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche (11-6 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in games that have needed overtime.
- In the one game this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they won.
- Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Avalanche have scored three or more goals in 12 games (10-2-0, 20 points).
- In the eight games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 14 points after finishing 7-1-0.
- When it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 9-3-0 (18 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 1-3-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|3rd
|3.76
|Goals Scored
|4.11
|1st
|13th
|3.12
|Goals Allowed
|2.42
|2nd
|1st
|34.1
|Shots
|29.5
|24th
|4th
|27.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|19th
|19th
|19.4%
|Power Play %
|30.99%
|3rd
|5th
|86.76%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.67%
|22nd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.