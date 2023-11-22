The Colorado Avalanche (11-6) will host the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1) on Wednesday, with the Avalanche coming off a defeat and the Canucks off a win.

You can tune in on ESPN+ and ALT as the Avalanche take on the Canucks.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Canucks Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 13th in goals against, allowing 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Avalanche's 64 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 17 4 23 27 11 16 - Mikko Rantanen 17 11 12 23 8 9 50% Nathan MacKinnon 17 6 16 22 21 8 45.7% Valeri Nichushkin 17 7 8 15 8 5 100% Devon Toews 17 3 8 11 9 12 -

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks concede only 2.4 goals per game (46 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

The Canucks are the NHL's top scorers, with 78 goals (4.1 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Canucks have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players