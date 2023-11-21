Lauri Markkanen and Anthony Davis are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers meet at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -108) 12.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Tuesday's over/under for Davis is 25.5 points. That's 0.2 fewer than his season average of 25.7.

His per-game rebound average -- 12 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Davis' season-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Get Davis gear at Fanatics!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +110) 7.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 25.5-point over/under set for LeBron James on Tuesday is 2.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 8.5.

James has picked up 7.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Tuesday's over/under (7.5).

He 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -141) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +122)

Tuesday's prop bet for D'Angelo Russell is 16.5 points, 2.5 more than his season average.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 2.5).

Russell's assist average -- seven -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (6.5).

Russell averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 23.5-point over/under for Markkanen on Tuesday is 0.8 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 8.5).

Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 1.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +110)

John Collins' 13 points per game average is 1.5 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 11 rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).

Collins has connected on one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.