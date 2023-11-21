Kansas vs. Marquette November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) will meet the Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Marquette Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gradey Dick: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Marquette Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Kolek: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kam Jones: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 12.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stevie Mitchell: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kansas vs. Marquette Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|Kansas AVG
|Kansas Rank
|23rd
|79.3
|Points Scored
|75.4
|88th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|118th
|333rd
|28.4
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|39th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|6th
|17.3
|Assists
|16.4
|15th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
