Tuesday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 80-76 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas coming out on top. Game time is at 10:30 PM on November 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 80, Marquette 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-4.1)

Kansas (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 156.0

Kansas Performance Insights

Kansas put up 75.4 points per game (88th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 68.1 points per contest (118th-ranked).

The Jayhawks were 90th in college basketball with 33.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 247th with 32.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

Kansas piled up assists last season, ranking 15th-best in the nation with 16.4 per contest.

The Jayhawks averaged 12.0 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (66th-ranked).

Last year the Jayhawks made 7.0 three-pointers per game (219th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.7% (151st-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Kansas allowed 6.4 threes per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 31.0% (37th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Kansas took 66.2% two-pointers, accounting for 75% of the team's baskets. It shot 33.8% threes (25% of the team's baskets).

