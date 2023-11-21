The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup against the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 10:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

Kansas had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.

Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 75.4 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up.

Kansas went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas posted 78.8 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 74.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.0.

Looking at three-pointers, Kansas fared better in home games last season, sinking 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule