Two streaking squads meet when the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of four in a row.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Kansas went 18-1 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles ranked 333rd.

Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 5.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).

Kansas went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Kansas put up 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in road games (74).

The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, Kansas fared better in home games last year, making 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule