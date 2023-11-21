Two hot squads hit the court when the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, victors in four in a row.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks shot 46.8% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

In games Kansas shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 18-1 overall.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd.

Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 75.4 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allowed.

When Kansas put up more than 70.3 points last season, it went 18-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Kansas averaged 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did away from home (74).

The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game last year at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69).

In terms of three-pointers, Kansas performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule