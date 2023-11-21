How to Watch Kansas vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning run when they host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken four games in a row.
Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.
- Kansas had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
- Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 75.4 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up.
- When Kansas put up more than 70.3 points last season, it went 18-1.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Kansas scored 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did away from home (74.0).
- The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.0).
- At home, Kansas made 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than away from home (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
