The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won four games in a row.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.

Kansas went 18-1 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Jayhawks finished 90th.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks averaged were 5.1 more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).

Kansas had an 18-1 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas played better when playing at home last year, scoring 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in away games.

The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69 in road games.

At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule