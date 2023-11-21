The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won four games in a row.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • In games Kansas shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 18-1 overall.
  • The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles ranked 333rd.
  • Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Jayhawks put up were 5.1 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).
  • When Kansas scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 18-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Kansas averaged 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in away games (74).
  • In 2022-23, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.
  • In home games, Kansas drained 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

