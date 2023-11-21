The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) on November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

76ers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

76ers Stats Insights

This season, the 76ers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have made.

In games Philadelphia shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.

The 76ers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.

The 76ers record 120.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 111 the Cavaliers give up.

Philadelphia is 9-2 when scoring more than 111 points.

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (45.9%).

Cleveland has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.9% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 10th.

The Cavaliers score an average of 111.2 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.5 the 76ers give up.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Cleveland is 4-4.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers are posting 121.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 118.4 points per contest.

At home, Philadelphia is giving up 3.7 more points per game (112.9) than on the road (109.2).

When it comes to three-pointers, the 76ers have played worse in home games this season, making 10.4 treys per game with a 35.6% three-point percentage, compared to 12.8 per game and a 41% percentage in road games.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers score fewer points per game at home (108.8) than away (113.1), but also concede fewer at home (109.2) than on the road (112.6).

The Cavaliers pick up 0.1 fewer assists per game at home (24.2) than away (24.3).

76ers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kelly Oubre Jr. Out Rib

Cavaliers Injuries