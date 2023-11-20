The Wichita State Shockers (1-2) play the Omaha Mavericks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Omaha 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks put up only 2.4 more points per game last year (66.1) than the Shockers gave up (63.7).

Omaha went 9-3 last season when giving up fewer than 66.1 points.

Last year, the Shockers put up only 4.5 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Mavericks allowed (70.6).

When Wichita State put up more than 70.6 points last season, it went 9-0.

Last season, the Shockers had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.3% lower than the 56.8% of shots the Mavericks' opponents made.

The Mavericks shot at a 31.6% rate from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points fewer than the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Shockers averaged.

