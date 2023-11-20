Monday's contest features the Wichita State Shockers (1-2) and the Omaha Mavericks (1-3) matching up at Charles Koch Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 95-51 victory for heavily favored Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Shockers are coming off of a 75-67 loss to Belmont in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Wichita State vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Wichita State vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 95, Omaha 51

Wichita State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Shockers outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game last season (posting 66.1 points per game, 152nd in college basketball, and allowing 63.7 per contest, 163rd in college basketball) and had a +81 scoring differential.

Offensively, Wichita State put up 62.5 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (66.1 points per game) was 3.6 PPG higher.

In home games, the Shockers posted 5.7 more points per game last season (68.4) than they did when playing on the road (62.7).

Wichita State surrendered 58.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.7 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (69.2).

