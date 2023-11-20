Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are conceding the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL, 257 per game.

Moore's 16 catches have gotten him 201 yards (for an average of 22.3 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 30 times.

Moore vs. the Eagles

Moore vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 257 passing yards the Eagles give up per outing makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Eagles' defense is 30th in the NFL by giving up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (19 total passing TDs).

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in three of nine games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has been targeted on 30 of his team's 340 passing attempts this season (8.8% target share).

He has racked up 6.7 yards per target (201 yards on 30 targets).

Moore, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (4.8% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

Moore (six red zone targets) has been targeted 12.0% of the time in the red zone (50 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

