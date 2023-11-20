Will Richie James Jr. Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Richie James Jr. was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (at 8:15 PM ET on Monday). Check out James' stats on this page.
Rep Richie James Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on James' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Richie James Jr. Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Chiefs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Chase Claypool
- Click Here for Puka Nacua
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
- Click Here for Dareke Young
- Click Here for Garrett Wilson
Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
James 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|3
|1
|6
|1
|0
|6.0
James Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.