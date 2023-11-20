In the Week 11 tilt between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Noah Gray find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Gray has put up a 214-yard season thus far (23.8 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in 18 throws out of 24 targets.

Gray, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Noah Gray Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 25 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 34 0

