Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will be in action on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Prop bets for MacKinnon in that upcoming Avalanche-Predators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, MacKinnon has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 21:44 on the ice per game.

MacKinnon has a goal in six games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

MacKinnon has a point in 10 games this season (out of 16), including multiple points seven times.

MacKinnon has an assist in eight of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 59.8% chance of MacKinnon having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 16 Games 4 20 Points 6 6 Goals 3 14 Assists 3

