Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are giving up the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL, 257 per game.

Toney's 28 targets have led to 20 catches for 127 yards (and an average of 14.1 per game) and one score.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Toney and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toney vs. the Eagles

Toney vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 16.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 16.5 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 257 passing yards per game conceded by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is 30th in the NFL by conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (19 total passing TDs).

Watch Chiefs vs Eagles on Fubo!

Kadarius Toney Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Toney with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Toney Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this season, Toney has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Toney has 8.2% of his team's target share (28 targets on 340 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 28 times, averaging 4.5 yards per target (139th in NFL).

In one of nine games this year, Toney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (4.8%).

Toney has been targeted four times in the red zone (8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Toney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 5 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.