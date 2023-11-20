The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Drouin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Drouin stats and insights

  • Drouin has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • Drouin has zero points on the power play.
  • Drouin averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:06 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 8-2
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 7-0
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:14 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:32 Away W 7-4
10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:58 Home W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.