When Isiah Pacheco hits the gridiron for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 11 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Pacheco has taken 124 carries for a team-leading 525 rushing yards (58.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Pacheco has also caught 24 passes for 160 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Pacheco has scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

He, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Isiah Pacheco Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Dolphins 16 66 0 0 0 0

