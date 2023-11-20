How to Watch Chiefs vs. Eagles Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 11
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) head into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Eagles
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN
Chiefs Insights
- This year, the Chiefs put up just 1.4 more points per game (23.1) than the Eagles give up (21.7).
- The Chiefs average 45.4 more yards per game (368.7) than the Eagles allow per outing (323.3).
- Kansas City rushes for 103.8 yards per game, 37.5 more than the 66.3 Philadelphia allows per outing.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Chiefs Home Performance
- At home, the Chiefs score 26.4 points per game and concede 14. That's more than they score overall (23.1), but less than they allow (15.9).
- At home, the Chiefs accumulate 382.2 yards per game and concede 283.6. That's more than they gain overall (368.7), but less than they allow (288.2).
- At home, Kansas City accumulates 282.2 passing yards per game and gives up 162.6. That's more than it gains overall (264.9), and less than it allows (176).
- The Chiefs accumulate 100 rushing yards per game at home (3.8 less than their overall average), and give up 121 at home (8.8 more than overall).
- The Chiefs convert 45.2% of third downs at home (0.3% lower than their overall average), and give up 34.9% at home (1.6% lower than overall).
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 31-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at Denver
|L 24-9
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Miami
|W 21-14
|NFL Network
|11/20/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/26/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|NBC
|12/10/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|CBS
