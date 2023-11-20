Should you bet on Cale Makar to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Makar stats and insights

  • In four of 16 games this season, Makar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • On the power play, Makar has accumulated one goal and eight assists.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Stars 3 0 3 26:14 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 22:13 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 23:28 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:09 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:25 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 3 0 3 25:21 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:55 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 2 0 2 25:22 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:58 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:07 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.