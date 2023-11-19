The Wichita State Shockers (4-1) will face the Saint Louis Billikens (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wichita State vs. Saint Louis Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wichita State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wichita State Players to Watch

Xavier Bell: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

17 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Colby Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Quincy Ballard: 6 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK

6 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK Dalen Ridgnal: 9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK

9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK Kenny Pohto: 10.6 PTS, 7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Bell: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

17 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ballard: 6 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK

6 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.6 BLK Ridgnal: 9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK

9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK Pohto: 10.6 PTS, 7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wichita State vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison

Wichita State Rank Wichita State AVG Saint Louis AVG Saint Louis Rank 146th 78.8 Points Scored 80.8 116th 167th 69 Points Allowed 69.4 183rd 29th 41.8 Rebounds 32.8 236th 184th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.2 333rd 268th 6.2 3pt Made 8.4 121st 282nd 11 Assists 11.8 256th 166th 12 Turnovers 9.8 70th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.