Sunday's game at HTC Center has the Wichita State Shockers (4-1) going head to head against the Saint Louis Billikens (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-66 win as our model heavily favors Wichita State.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wichita State vs. Saint Louis Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wichita State vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 80, Saint Louis 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Saint Louis

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-13.7)

Wichita State (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Both Wichita State and Saint Louis are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Shockers and the Billikens are 2-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers are outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.8 points per game (146th in college basketball) and allow 69.0 per outing (167th in college basketball).

Wichita State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.2 boards. It is recording 41.8 rebounds per game (29th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.6 per contest.

Wichita State knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball) while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc (197th in college basketball). It is making 2.4 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.6 per game while shooting 27.6%.

The Shockers average 93.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (194th in college basketball), and allow 82.1 points per 100 possessions (108th in college basketball).

Wichita State loses the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 12.0 (166th in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.