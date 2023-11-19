The UConn Huskies (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a road contest with the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Indiana matchup.

UConn vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

UConn vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Indiana Betting Trends (2022-23)

UConn compiled a 24-9-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 20 Huskies games last season went over the point total.

Indiana won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

A total of 18 of the Hoosiers' games last season went over the point total.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 UConn is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (17th-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Indiana, based on its national championship odds (+10000), ranks significantly higher (49th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (210th).

The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

