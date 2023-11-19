The Oklahoma City Thunder's (9-4) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Sunday, November 19 game against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-9) at Moda Center. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Thunder won on Saturday 130-123 over the Warriors in overtime. In the win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced the Thunder with 40 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cason Wallace SG Questionable Shoulder 9.7 2.3 0.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee), Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Hamstring), Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Scoot Henderson: Out (Ankle)

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

ROOT Sports NW and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -7.5 226.5

