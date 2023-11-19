Thunder vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-9) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-4) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Moda Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-7.5
|226.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City's 13 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points seven times.
- The average point total in Oklahoma City's contests this year is 230.8, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Thunder have a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma City has won four of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Oklahoma City has played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 75%.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|7
|53.8%
|118.5
|222.4
|112.3
|223.6
|230.2
|Trail Blazers
|3
|25%
|103.9
|222.4
|111.3
|223.6
|220.8
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in seven home games, and five times in six road games.
- The Thunder score 118.5 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 111.3 the Trail Blazers give up.
- When Oklahoma City puts up more than 111.3 points, it is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|10-3
|1-0
|7-6
|Trail Blazers
|5-7
|3-4
|5-7
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Thunder
|Trail Blazers
|118.5
|103.9
|6
|30
|8-0
|2-0
|7-1
|1-1
|112.3
|111.3
|13
|12
|2-0
|4-5
|2-0
|3-6
