Sunday's game that pits the Kansas State Wildcats (3-0) against the Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) at Bramlage Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-51 in favor of Kansas State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Wildcats won their last game 65-58 against Iowa on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas State vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 68, Wisconsin 51

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats had a +101 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They put up 70.1 points per game, 80th in college basketball, and gave up 67.3 per outing to rank 256th in college basketball.

Kansas State scored 66.9 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 3.2 fewer points per game than its season average (70.1).

When playing at home, the Wildcats averaged 13.1 more points per game last season (74.4) than they did in road games (61.3).

When playing at home, Kansas State gave up 11.9 fewer points per game (63.6) than in road games (75.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.