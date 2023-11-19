Kansas State vs. Miami (FL): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) host the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) at Baha Mar Convention Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas State covered 23 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.
- Kansas State (23-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 67.6% of the time, 13.1% more often than Miami (FL) (18-12-0) last year.
Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas State
|76.2
|155.3
|69.9
|141.8
|141.1
|Miami (FL)
|79.1
|155.3
|71.9
|141.8
|147.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wildcats put up 76.2 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes gave up.
- Kansas State had a 14-2 record against the spread and a 14-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas State
|23-11-0
|19-15-0
|Miami (FL)
|18-12-0
|15-18-0
Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas State
|Miami (FL)
|15-1
|Home Record
|16-1
|4-7
|Away Record
|7-4
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|75
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.4
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.