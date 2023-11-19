The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) host the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) at Baha Mar Convention Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State covered 23 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.

Kansas State (23-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 67.6% of the time, 13.1% more often than Miami (FL) (18-12-0) last year.

Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 76.2 155.3 69.9 141.8 141.1 Miami (FL) 79.1 155.3 71.9 141.8 147.1

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats put up 76.2 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes gave up.

Kansas State had a 14-2 record against the spread and a 14-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 23-11-0 19-15-0 Miami (FL) 18-12-0 15-18-0

Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State Miami (FL) 15-1 Home Record 16-1 4-7 Away Record 7-4 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

