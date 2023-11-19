Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (4-0) meet the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This clash will tip off at 2:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kansas State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)
- Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Miami (FL) Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|79.1
|25th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|235th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|133rd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|8th
|17
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.