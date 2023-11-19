Sunday's contest features the Miami Hurricanes (4-0) and the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) clashing at Baha Mar Convention Center (on November 19) at 2:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-76 win for Miami (FL), who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Kansas State vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 80, Kansas State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-3.7)

Miami (FL) (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 155.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State Performance Insights

Kansas State was 68th in college basketball in points scored (76.2 per game) and 169th in points conceded (69.9) last year.

Last year, the Wildcats were 210th in college basketball in rebounds (31.3 per game) and 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5).

At 17.0 assists per game, Kansas State was eighth-best in college basketball last year.

At 7.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc last year, the Wildcats were 200th and 171st in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Kansas State gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 30.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 82nd and 31st, respectively, in college basketball.

Kansas State attempted 36.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 26.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 63.9% of its shots, with 73.2% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.