The Week 12 college football schedule includes six games featuring Pac-12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Colorado vs. Washington State

Week 12 Pac-12 Results

Washington State 56 Colorado 14

  • Pregame Favorite: Washington State (-4)
  • Pregame Total: 59.5

Washington State Leaders

  • Passing: Cameron Ward (18-for-30, 288 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Nakia Watson (8 ATT, 47 YDS)
  • Receiving: Josh Kelly (10 TAR, 6 REC, 130 YDS)

Colorado Leaders

  • Passing: Shedeur Sanders (6-for-10, 86 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Sy'Veon Wilkerson (13 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Travis Hunter (4 TAR, 4 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Washington StateColorado
469Total Yards255
342Passing Yards164
127Rushing Yards91
2Turnovers3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 12 Pac-12 Games

No. 16 Utah Utes at No. 19 Arizona Wildcats

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Arizona Stadium
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Arizona (-1)

UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: USC (-6)

No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oregon (-24.5)

California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Stanford Stadium
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Cal (-6.5)

No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 10 Oregon State Beavers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Reser Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oregon State (-2)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.