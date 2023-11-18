The Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin among them, meet the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Nichushkin in that upcoming Avalanche-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin's plus-minus this season, in 18:17 per game on the ice, is +3.

Nichushkin has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Nichushkin has recorded a point in a game nine times this season over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 15 games this year, Nichushkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Nichushkin goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 38 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 2 11 Points 1 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

