The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (6-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK

NBCS-BA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Thunder vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 114 - Thunder 113

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)

Warriors (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-0.5)

Warriors (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.8

The Thunder sport a 9-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-8-0 mark of the Warriors.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Oklahoma City is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 3-2 ATS record Golden State puts up as a 2.5-point underdog.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Golden State and its opponents aren't as successful (46.2% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (50%).

The Thunder have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-2) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Warriors as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Thunder Performance Insights

This year, the Thunder are putting up 117.5 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (12th-ranked).

Oklahoma City has been struggling in terms of rebounding this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA in boards per game (40.6) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed per game (47.5).

The Thunder rank 16th in the NBA with 25.3 assists per contest.

So far this year, Oklahoma City is averaging 13.9 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 15.5 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Thunder rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.5%. They rank 14th in the league by sinking 12.5 treys per contest.

