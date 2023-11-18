Oddsmakers have listed player props for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry and others when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK

NBCS-BA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +122)

The 31.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Saturday is 7.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 7.0 assists per game this season, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 15.3 points Chet Holmgren scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday (15.5).

He collects 7.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday.

Holmgren has picked up 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under (2.5).

He makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 10.5-point over/under set for Luguentz Dort on Saturday is 3.8 lower than his season scoring average of 14.3.

He has collected 4.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Dort has knocked down 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +118)

Curry is averaging 30.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.2 more than Saturday's prop total.

He has pulled down 5.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (5.5).

Curry averages 3.7 assists, 1.8 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Curry has knocked down 5.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.