How to Watch the Thunder vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors (6-7) aim to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4) on November 18, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs on NBCS-BA and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- Oklahoma City is 8-1 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank third.
- The Thunder put up 5.4 more points per game (117.5) than the Warriors give up (112.1).
- When Oklahoma City totals more than 112.1 points, it is 6-1.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder post 120.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.3 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City cedes 116.4 points per game at home, compared to 104.4 on the road.
- In home games, the Thunder are making 1.9 fewer treys per game (11.7) than when playing on the road (13.6). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to when playing on the road (44.2%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cason Wallace
|Questionable
|Shoulder
