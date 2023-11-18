Avalanche vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18
The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) will try to prolong a four-game win streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) at home on Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Avalanche have gone 5-5-0 over their last 10 games, putting up 35 goals while conceding 37 in that time. On 41 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (14.6%).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Avalanche vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final result of Stars 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche vs Stars Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche have a record of 10-5 this season and are 1-0-1 in overtime matchups.
- This season the Avalanche scored just one goal in one game and won.
- Colorado failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 10 times, earning 18 points from those matchups (9-1-0).
- Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal in six games this season and won all of those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Colorado is 8-3-0 (16 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Avalanche AVG
|Avalanche Rank
|11th
|3.4
|Goals Scored
|3.67
|5th
|5th
|2.53
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|13th
|18th
|30.8
|Shots
|34.3
|2nd
|23rd
|32.1
|Shots Allowed
|27.7
|4th
|16th
|20.41%
|Power Play %
|18.64%
|21st
|2nd
|90.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.67%
|7th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Avalanche vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.