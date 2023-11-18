When the SMU Mustangs play the Memphis Tigers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection system predicts the Mustangs will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

SMU vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (+8.5) Under (65) SMU 33, Memphis 29

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mustangs' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Mustangs' record against the spread is 5-4-0.

SMU is 5-2 ATS when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Two of the Mustangs' nine games have hit the over.

SMU games this season have posted an average total of 59.5, which is 5.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 27.0% chance to win.

The Tigers are just 2-6-1 against the spread this year.

Seven of the Tigers' nine games with a set total have hit the over (77.8%).

The average point total for the Memphis this season is 7.2 points less than this game's over/under.

Mustangs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.5 16.4 51 12.2 30 20.6 Memphis 39.7 28.9 39.8 30.2 42.8 26

