The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his previous game (November 16 win against the Warriors), put up 24 points, seven assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Gilgeous-Alexander's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 31.5 (+100)

Over 31.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)

Over 5.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+122)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Warriors gave up 117.1 points per game last year, 21st in the league.

The Warriors gave up 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors allowed 25.7 per contest last year, ranking them 15th in the league.

Allowing 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Warriors were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2023 29 24 2 7 3 1 3

