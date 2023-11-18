The Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Johansen included, will meet the Dallas Stars on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Johansen against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Ryan Johansen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Johansen Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Johansen has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 16:13 on the ice per game.

In four of 15 games this year, Johansen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johansen has a point in four of 15 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In one of 15 games this season, Johansen has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Johansen hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johansen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Johansen Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 38 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 15 Games 4 6 Points 2 5 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

