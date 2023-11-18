Should you bet on Nathan MacKinnon to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • MacKinnon has scored in six of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
  • He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 4.7 shots per game, and converts 8.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 38 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 19:20 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 3 0 3 24:10 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:01 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 23:32 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 2 1 1 24:22 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 2 0 2 20:28 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:16 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 23:16 Away W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.