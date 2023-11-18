The Oklahoma City Thunder, Luguentz Dort included, hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Dort, in his most recent game, had five points in a 128-109 win over the Warriors.

Below, we dig into Dort's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-115)

Over 10.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Over 4.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+104)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.1 points per game last season made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA last year, giving up 43.3 per game.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.7.

The Warriors were the 23rd-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2023 24 5 2 0 1 0 1 11/3/2023 30 29 5 0 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.