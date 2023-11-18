Kansas vs. Kansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Governor's Cup is at stake when the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) and Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) clash on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Wildcats are favorites, by 8.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Kansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Kansas vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Kansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|56.5
|-300
|+250
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|56.5
|-330
|+260
Kansas vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Kansas has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Kansas State has put together an 8-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1.
Kansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
