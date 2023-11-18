The No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) and the Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) take the field to try to take home the Governor's Cup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Wildcats are 9.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 57.5.

Kansas State has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (12th-best with 38.8 points per game) and scoring defense (22nd-best with 18.5 points allowed per game) this year. Kansas is posting 425 total yards per game on offense this season (39th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 385.8 total yards per game (76th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. Kansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kansas State vs Kansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -9.5 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Looking to place a bet on Kansas State vs. Kansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Kansas State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Wildcats' offense fail to produce, ranking -35-worst in the FBS in total yards (401.7 total yards per game). They rank 50th on the other side of the ball (339.3 total yards surrendered per game).

While the Wildcats rank eighth-best in scoring offense over the last three games (43.3 points per game), they've been less effective defensively with 19.3 points allowed per game (51st-ranked).

Looking at Kansas State's last three games, it has put up 270 passing yards per game on offense (50th-ranked) and has surrendered 196.7 passing yards per game on defense (100th-ranked).

Over the previous three games, the Wildcats rank -39-worst in rushing offense (131.7 rushing yards per game) and 13th-worst in rushing defense (142.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Wildcats have covered the spread in their past three contests, and went 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Kansas State has hit the over twice.

Week 12 Big 12 Betting Trends

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State has an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Six of Kansas State's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Kansas State has won 71.4% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (5-2).

Kansas State has a 1-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Bet on Kansas State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 2,190 yards (219 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 290 rushing yards on 66 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has 859 rushing yards on 143 carries, scoring seven touchdowns. He's also added 282 yards (28.2 per game) on 26 catches with two touchdowns.

Treshaun Ward has racked up 540 yards on 107 attempts, scoring four times.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 49 catches for 554 yards (55.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 501 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Khalid Duke has five sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL and 15 tackles.

Austin Moore, Kansas State's leading tackler, has 52 tackles, seven TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Jacob Parrish leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 29 tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.